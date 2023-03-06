news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, 06 MAR – “I have to thank the fans, they helped us in the final when we were suffering: it was a fair and attentive performance”. The Turin coach, Ivan Juric, rejoices after the success against Bologna which brought the team back to the European zone. “For next year you have to want to do something more, it’s not right to have a mid-table project – reflections on your own future and that of the team – because it risks becoming harmful and there could be a total collapse: the goal of Today, however, it’s about doing your best to continue doing well.”



Many singles have passed the exam against the rossoblu. “Ilic isn’t feeling well yet but he’s already important like this, Linetty had an incredibly intelligent race, Radonjic entered with the right head and it showed”, the Croatian’s compliments for the three boys. And then there’s Karamoh, scorer of the winning goal. “I didn’t let him play for months and he didn’t give up, his goals are born from his incredible opportunism” the honeyed words for the match-winner, making his fourth goal in 2023.



Bologna stopped after consecutive away victories: “It’s a difficult defeat to digest because we’re coming from a good moment, but we must immediately think about the next one – comments Thiago Motta – and get back to doing better as we’ve shown we can do”. His team disappointed in the first half. “It’s my fault, we tried to play in a different way to try and stop Toro but we didn’t succeed – explains the coach – and then in the second half we put ourselves in order, even if we lacked a bit of pace to create more dangers”.



Arnautovic remained on the bench for 90′. “Everyone I bring to the bench is ready to play, but I preferred Zirkzee because I thought he was the right choice – the clarification, after the Austrian’s exclusion – and that it was his time: he entered well, but we couldn’t to score”. (HANDLE).

