Iva Grgurić made a drastic decision to completely change her personality, so she showed how she looks now and surprised everyone!

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Iva has been recognizable by her blonde hair since the time of the Cooperative, but she is a big fan of plastic surgery and aesthetic corrections, so many thought that she had “refined” something on herself again, but… Not this time! She “just” changed her hair color and became black instead of blonde, believe it or not.



On Instagram, she showed how the process of change in the salon went, and her followers can’t decide after the new pictures do they like it better with light or dark hair – “I don’t know which looks better on you, black or blue. Iva, you’re beautiful, you’re a real bomb”, “This is a nice surprise for me personally”, “Wow, Iva, you’re great”, “Well, this is a change, and what a change”…

You have seen the old Iva, and look how she looks now:

