Justice and peace professional

Law is taught in almost all public and private universities, where they graduate as lawyers

Lawyer’s Day has been celebrated for 51 years in Venezuela every June 23

Today is Lawyer’s Day in Venezuela.

June 23 was established as National Lawyer’s Day by decree of 1972 by President Rafael Caldera, at the initiative of the Federation of Venezuelan Bar Associations.

It is the commemorative date of the birth of Dr. Cristóbal Mendoza, a civil hero who was born in Trujillo on June 23, 1772 and who, in addition to being the first president of independent Venezuela, practiced law.

One of the aspects of Dr. Cristóbal Mendoza to highlight for Venezuelan Law is the role he played in the formation of the independent Venezuelan State through the construction of its republican legal institutionality, based on the separation of powers, respect for citizen rights and the independence of the judiciary. Role that was recognized by El Libertador, in a letter of 1813, by requiring him to come from his exile.

Lawyer in society

The spokespersons for the Constitutional Bloc of Venezuela, Román Duque Corredor and Cecilia Sosa Gómez, @cecisosagomez, indicated that the essential mission of the legal profession as a community: to strengthen justice in the Rule of Law; and the professional intervention of the lawyer for the achievement of justice, the preservation and the deepening of the Rule of Law, in which the exercise of the legal profession for the respect of constitutional supremacy and the defense of human rights is essential.

The Law degree is taught in most of the public universities in Venezuela and also, several private universities have the degree as one of the most demanded by students.

In each state of Venezuela there is a Bar Association, which in addition to being a union center, which has a large part of its infrastructure oriented to the recreation and entertainment of the lawyer’s family, also fulfills a function of service to the community, with different dependencies established for it.

Also read:

Instant RIF! Follow this step by step to get it

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

