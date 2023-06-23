This is the new office of Juan Diego Alvira

Juan Diego Alvira He returns to national television, a wish he had since he decided to try himself in the digital world in which he did not end up feeling as comfortable as he expected, something that became clear with his fleeting but intense time spent in Semana magazine.

The truth is that after several months without being in an official medium, the journalist who worked for more than a decade in Snail News where he became famous announced his arrival in Canal 1 where you will have your own space.

In this way, the man from Tolima replied to a publication on his Instagram account where he can take a tour of the facilities of his new office.

“Meet Canal1 with Juan Diego Alvira and get ready because there is less and less to see it on the screen”was the message from the outlet to promote the journalist’s arrival at this publishing house.

What is Juan Diego Alvira’s new office like?

In the images, the reporter goes through each of the areas that make up Channel 1, stressing the importance of each of these tasks so that his interviews and content could reach many more Colombians.

“This man who is here is in charge of making magic with everything that is recorded on the street or in the different spaces of the channel,” said the man from Tolima while walking through the offices.

Likewise, Alvira took the opportunity to invite everyone to be very aware of her interview program:

“Be expectant of the program that will come out soon with the Juan Diego Alvira label, spicy but fresh, which will bring news but also where we will be irreverent, where we will stick our finger into the sore, where we will ask without filters, where we will write and we will give the news as it has to be. We are neither left nor right. We are journalists and we do journalism that is also close to the people and interprets what the people want.

Messages of support for Juan Diego Alvira for his new job

Many Internet users immediately reacted to the video and took the opportunity to wish the man from Tolima the best in this new job start.

“I am expectant and I know that you will make a great program”, “A good journalist on a good channel… Congratulations Juan Diego”, were some of the messages in this regard.

