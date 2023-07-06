Justice Served: Sentencing of Willard Miller for the Murder of Spanish Teacher Nohema Graber

Young men sentenced for killing Spanish teacher in Iowa

Fairfield, Iowa – Willard Miller has been sentenced after a lengthy hearing for his involvement in the brutal murder of Spanish teacher Nohema Graber. Miller, along with another teenager, Jeremy Goodale, had pleaded guilty to the 2021 attack on Graber. The motive behind the murder was reportedly given by authorities as a bad grade given to Miller by the teacher.

The shocking incident took place in April when Graber, a 66-year-old highly respected teacher at Fairfield High School, was killed while taking her usual afternoon walk through a park in the city. According to Agent Trent Vileta of the Iowa Criminal Investigation Division, the teenagers boasted about the murder through explicit messages on Snapchat.

The plea deal presented by the prosecutors recommended a sentence of between 30 years and life in prison for Miller, with the possibility of parole. Goodale, on the other hand, will be sentenced at a later date.

Prior to his sentencing, Miller expressed remorse and apologized to Graber’s family. “First of all, I would like to apologize to the family for my actions. I am sincerely sorry for the suffering I have caused you and the devastation I have caused your family,” he declared on Thursday.

Graber’s family members shared their emotional statements during the hearing, remembering her as a “kind, caring, and dedicated” woman. They also placed blame on Miller and Goodale for the recent death of Graber’s husband, Paul, who had delayed cancer treatment due to his depression over the murder.

Jim Graber, the brother-in-law of the victim, directed his anger towards Miller, saying, “I hope you open your soul to the Lord and maybe ask for forgiveness there first because you’re spiraling right into hell.”

Graber, who was born in Mexico, had been a highly respected member of the community and a leader in the growing Latino community. She had been teaching Spanish at Fairfield High School since 2012, touching the lives of many students, parents, and staff.

The tragic event has shaken the entire community, leaving deep scars. Students were terrified to attend classes, and teachers were concerned for their safety. Officer Julie Kinsella of Fairfield Police testified, “I don’t think our community will ever be the same again. I think it has devastated us.”

Graber’s murder over a poor grade sent shockwaves throughout the community, highlighting the need for increased awareness of mental health and conflict resolution among young individuals. The city of Fairfield mourns the loss of a dedicated teacher and offers support to her grieving family. The sentencing of Jeremy Goodale is yet to be determined.

