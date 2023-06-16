Ka-52 helicopters were seized from the Russians for the first time, the Ukrainians are paying extra for a weak air force

The well-known fighter was photographed in the cockpit of a probably former Slovak MiG.

The Ukrainian army is taking a breath and evaluating what the first two weeks of the offensive have told it.

Ukrainians look down on Bakhmut.

Map of the day – southern front and Bachmut.

Videos of the day – demining; Ka-52 attack; Bachmut.

The information in this text is a summary of events for Thursday, June 15. The situation may be different in some places.

The Ukrainians report that they have shot down two Russian Ka-52 helicopters in recent days. No visual proof of their claims has yet appeared. However, there is a lot of evidence that this type of Russian weapon from a relatively safe distance is successfully shelling and destroying Ukrainian armored vehicles to a degree that the Russians have not been able to do so far during the entire duration of the invasion.

It is not only an important part of the ongoing offensive, but also an important finding for the Slovak and Czech armies.

At the outset, it must be repeated that these are almost exclusively Russian claims that cannot be independently verified. However, there are many videos of successful strikes against Ukrainian equipment