Home » Ka-52 helicopters were seized from the Russians for the first time, the Ukrainians are paying extra for a weak air force
News

Ka-52 helicopters were seized from the Russians for the first time, the Ukrainians are paying extra for a weak air force

by admin
Ka-52 helicopters were seized from the Russians for the first time, the Ukrainians are paying extra for a weak air force
  • The well-known fighter was photographed in the cockpit of a probably former Slovak MiG.
  • The Ukrainian army is taking a breath and evaluating what the first two weeks of the offensive have told it.
  • Ukrainians look down on Bakhmut.
  • Map of the day – southern front and Bachmut.
  • Videos of the day – demining; Ka-52 attack; Bachmut.

The information in this text is a summary of events for Thursday, June 15. The situation may be different in some places.

The Ukrainians report that they have shot down two Russian Ka-52 helicopters in recent days. No visual proof of their claims has yet appeared. However, there is a lot of evidence that this type of Russian weapon from a relatively safe distance is successfully shelling and destroying Ukrainian armored vehicles to a degree that the Russians have not been able to do so far during the entire duration of the invasion.

It is not only an important part of the ongoing offensive, but also an important finding for the Slovak and Czech armies.

At the outset, it must be repeated that these are almost exclusively Russian claims that cannot be independently verified. However, there are many videos of successful strikes against Ukrainian equipment

This article is exclusive content for Denník N subscribers.

Are you a subscriber?

See also  Covid, in Fvg 71 new infections and one death

You may also like

Hong Kong Government Strongly Opposes US Human Trafficking...

Morocco is among the twenty most attractive countries...

Focus on stocks with extreme trading volumes on...

The goal of the team in the Copa...

America’s got extraterrestrial spacecraft and the Pentagon is...

17-year-old fell six meters during cleaning work

China’s youth unemployment rate hits another record at...

Marisela Duarte registered as a pre-candidate for the...

Quarrel or hostage taking? Fatal fall from high-rise...

You will not find this absurdity, stupidity and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy