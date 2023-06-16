Home » Yawning Man – Long Walk Of The Navajo
Yawning Man – Long Walk Of The Navajo

A violent desert storm hit during a recording session Yawning Man across the country, cloaking the scenery of Joshua Tree National Park in unreal, somber, oppressive colors. For the transistor trio around Gary Arce, Bill Stinson and the returned Billy Cordell, this peculiar mood became the inspiration for their improvisations and songwriting sessions, which produced three overly long tracks between October 2022 and January 2023. „Long Walk Of The Navajo“ once again puts itself at the service of instrumental desert art.

The nine-minute “Blood Sand” was actually a complete improvisation, created in the moment and recorded for posterity. The way the bass and drums slowly feel their way forward, search for their inner center and let a completely alienated guitar scurry across the arrangement is already fascinating. Yes, it gets a little louder and more powerful as time goes on, but that slightly unreal desert psych vibe also establishes itself as the buzz grows. More and more, this song develops into a daring sound pull that you just can’t resist.

On the other hand, “Long Walk Of The Navajo” was almost completely written and recorded, which is not noticeable in this quarter of an hour. However, this should be taken as a compliment, because the skilfully staged inner calm of this restrained monstrosity knows how to fascinate. Strictly speaking, not much happens here, but you can hardly escape the laid-back vibe. Only “Respiratory Pause” attempts a little more dynamics, which mainly comes from the virtuosic drums. Slight rhythmic variations and a sunny, bell-like guitar stride toward the sunset.

Everything as always and yet somehow different: Yawning Man live from moods and atmosphere, and that becomes abundantly clear on “Long Walk Of The Navajo”. From a purely technical point of view, relatively little happens, but this is precisely where the attraction lies. Meticulously planned intensifications and sound shifts again give the casualness that certain something. The transistor charm comes out a touch stronger than last, the often dominant bass line drives through marrow and leg. A reduced play with expectations carries through unreal scenery with warm-hearted enthusiasm – one gladly follows this long path.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 06/16/2023
Available through: Heavy Psych Sounds Records (Cargo Records)

Website: yawningman.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/yawningmanofficial

Slider-Pic (c) Yawning Man

