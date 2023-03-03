Home News Kaleidoscope | The New Century
Kaleidoscope | The New Century

“How helpless!”

The Senator of the Democratic Center, Maria Fernanda Cabalwarned yesterday: “My God, how helpless! An entire country crying out for help for the police in San Vicente and the government in silence. Let each member of the Police know that their people support them, what is happening hurts us and we will not rest until they return their honor ”.

election tactic

The senator of the Historical Pact, Maria Jose Pizarrowarned about “31 parties ahead of the October elections. Given this panorama, progress must be made in the fusion of progressive forces. We cannot go against our success in the last elections and the proposed political reform. The priority is unity!

good receipt

The Colombian ambassador in Venezuela, Armando Benedettibrought up a survey question: “Do you agree or disagree that relations between Colombia and Venezuela have been reestablished? According to Invamer, 75% of Colombians are. And 52% trust that relations between both countries will be more respectful and prosperous”.

get out of government

See also  Marmolada, Punta Penia reopened from the south side: but the glacier remains off limits

The former president of the National Conservative Directorate, Omar Yepespointed out that “There are voices in conservatism that want the party to withdraw its collaboration with the Petro government. The party should not doubt it. Petro is on his own and the community cannot contribute to strengthening the left in Colombia. Either it comes out or they take it out when it is not useful.”

customs reform

The director of the DIAN, Luis Carlos Reyesstressed that “We are working on the technological modernization of customs, the issuance of the Customs Penalty Regime and the new Customs Statute, necessary tools to strengthen the management of formal entrepreneurs in our country.”

Fear of change

the former minister John Ferdinand Christ held that “The harsh anti-reform voices in recent days confirm that in Colombia there are sectors of society with a permanent fear of change. The same thing happened in the 2016 referendum. It is very positive that today we are discussing issues that seemed untouchable: health, pensions, labor”.

