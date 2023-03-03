“How helpless!”

An entire country crying out for help for the police in San Vicente and the government in silence. that each member of the @PoliciaColombia know that your people support you, what is happening hurts us and we will not rest until we return your honor. – Maria Fernanda Cabal (@MariaFdaCabal) March 2, 2023

— María José Pizarro Rodríguez (@PizarroMariaJo) March 2, 2023

Do you agree or disagree that relations between Colombia and Venezuela have been restored? According to Invamer, 75% of Colombians are. And 52% trust that relations between the two countries will be more respectful and prosperous. — Armando Benedetti (@AABenedetti) March 2, 2023

There are voices in conservatism that want the party to withdraw its collaboration with the Petro government. The party should not doubt it. Petro is on his own and the community cannot contribute to strengthening the left in Colombia. Either it comes out or they take it out when it’s not useful. — OMAR YEPES RISE UP (@omaryepesalzat) February 28, 2023

For this reason we are working on the technological modernization of customs, the issuance of the Customs Penalty Regime and the new Customs Statute, necessary tools to strengthen the management of formal entrepreneurs in our country. — Luis Carlos Reyes (@luiscrh) March 2, 2023

the former minister John Ferdinand Christ held that “The harsh anti-reform voices in recent days confirm that in Colombia there are sectors of society with a permanent fear of change. The same thing happened in the 2016 referendum. It is very positive that today we are discussing issues that seemed untouchable: health, pensions, labor”.