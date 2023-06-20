Kata’s father returns from the prosecutor’s office and reveals other episodes that took place at Astor – Toscana

The maxi inspection by the carabinieri of Ros, Gis and Sis, in the Astor hotel, made deserted with the eviction of the squatters, ended after two days with the clear result that the little girl Kataleya is not inside the hotel, not even dead . This option is feared more and more as the days go by. But if her body isn’t there, she fully supports the hypothesis of the kidnapping and with it the hope that she is kept alive somewhere. Kata disappeared on Saturday 10 June and the hypothesis of kidnapping that the Florence prosecutor’s office had made at the beginning of the investigation is still correct even in the light of this in-depth inspection.

However, a new impetus to the investigation could come from the new statements that the child’s father, Miguel Angel Romero Chicclo, has made in the last few hours to the deputy prosecutor Christine von Borries. The man returned to the prosecutor’s office to meet again with the magistrate who had already heard him as a person informed about the facts. Why? According to what has been learned, Miguel Angel Romero Chicclo would have recalled the facts, the episodes, which occurred at the Astor during the long months of the illegal occupation. It would be about situations of two, three months ago.

The man, maturing other memories, therefore decided, through his lawyers, to meet the prosecutor von Borries to bring them to light. “It is a defense initiative at the request of our client – explained the lawyers Filippo Zanasi and Sharon Matteoni who assist Kata’s parents – The father asked us to be able to speak with the magistrate to add further elements to what he had already said before. So we accompanied him”. The magistrate received him in his office at 11.20 and spoke with Kata’s father together with an investigator of the Arma. Miguel Angel Romero Chicclo was accompanied to the Palace of Justice by his lawyers, but then he entered the prosecutor’s room alone and independently supported the conversation which was held not only in Italian but, where necessary, it would also be spoken in Spanish, without the need for interpreters. The man would have exposed circumstances that he believes are useful for the investigators to know. The interview lasted 50 minutes. Then in the afternoon the Florence prosecutor’s office asked for total confidentiality on the investigation.

Also under consideration are the images of a private camera that is pointed at a courtyard in the back of the Astor hotel. Also in the afternoon, the inspection of the structure where the child, or traces of her, was searched for by the special groups of the carabinieri for two days in a row, examining – even with advanced technologies – every corner of the basement and roof, the ditch , all possible rooms, bedrooms, service rooms, technical areas, appliances and systems, any crevices, wells, fall points or hiding places. Two trucks from the vacuum truck service were brought in on Monday morning to free the septic tanks and scan them with cameras.

This was the last phase of the research. The conclusion was then entrusted to the intervention of locksmiths who closed doors, barred windows, applied chains, padlocks and keys to the entrances so that no one could enter violating the preventive seizure ordered by the court. A private vigilante has been instructed by the carabinieri to guard the structure at night. Kata’s family, again through his lawyers, presented a formal request to carry out an inspection in the Astor in which – it was explained – together with the child’s parents, Luciano Garofano, the general of the carabinieri in leave, former commander of the RIS of Parma. The question lies in a secretariat of the prosecution.

