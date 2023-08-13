KATEK, that’s right. E-charging and solar as success factors with a big pinch of North America.



KATEK SE shows that with charging solutions, smart solutions for solar/energy storage and systems and strict cost control, sales and profits can be taken to new levels. Digitization and electronics are the topics of the “full-service electronics partner” – growth rates confirm the approach.

With currently 3,700 employees worldwide – and above all due to two large takeovers strongly growing North American business – you can “deliver” in the first half of the year: Sales reach EUR 390 million – plus 23.6% compared to the same period last year, EBITDA plus 17% to EUR 14.2 million . Less convincing: Adjusted EBITDA reaches EUR 16.6 million after EUR 17.88 million in the same period of the previous year – whereby an increase in adjusted EBITDA of AT LEAST 20% for the full year is expressly confirmed. Makes curious about the developments in the second half of the year, in which one probably wants to turn the procurement prices further and further savings are expected. In addition, there will probably be a further reduction in inventories through increased supply chain management.

