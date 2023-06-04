Home » Kelly Jhoanna Mena, director of Indecho
Kelly Jhoanna Mena, director of Indecho

Yesterday, June 2, Kelly Jhoanna Mena Beltrán took office as the new director of the Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation, Indecho.

Kelly Jhoanna has a degree in Physical Education from the Technological University of Chocó and a specialist in Sports Management from the Universidad Autónoma Latinoamericana Unaula.

Mena Beltrán has had experience in monitoring physical activity in the mayor’s office of Valdivia, Antioquia, and was a promoter of the PIC program at the San Juan de Dios Hospital, in the same municipality; she was a physical activity coordinator in an official Inder program in Medellín; and in Carmen del Darién, she worked in the program of healthy habits and lifestyles of the Ministry of Sports.

