Kennedy death anniversary: ​​there was a fake funeral in Naples – Campania

The photo book also visits JFK on July 2, 1963

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 22 – There was also a fake funeral in November 1963 in Naples the day after the assassination of John Fitzgerald Kennedy with the blessing of an empty coffin, covered by the stars and stripes flag, which took place solemnly in the Basilica of San Francesco di Paola in Piazza del Plebiscito.

The particular event is witnessed by some images published in the appendix of the photographic volume “Kennedy and Naples – 2 July 1963” presented today in the city 60 years after the historic visit, JFK’s last visit to Europe before being killed.

The volume created thanks to the Carbone Photographic Archive and the contribution of the Consulate General of the United States of America in Naples and the American Chamber of Commerce in Italy highlights the work of Riccardo Carbone, pioneer of photojournalism, who documented all the events in which the American president participates: arrival by helicopter, visit to the NATO and American base of Bagnoli and the countless crowds with the president waving from his open car.

The appendix to the book, in addition to the photo of the funeral without a coffin, documents the dismay and sadness of the Neapolitans at the news, during the night between 22 and 23 November 1963. The presentation of the book was also an opportunity to reiterate the importance of the preservation, digitization and metadating of photojournalists’ photographic archives “Memory chests – as described during the presentation of the book – which, if opened, always reserve surprises such as the fake funeral”. (ANSA).

]]>

]]>

