Kidnapped by FARC dissidents released

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) received at the Caquetá to a kidnapped person who was in the hands of the mobile column Teófilo Forero Castro of the Segunda Marquetalia, a dissidence of the FARC, reported this Wednesday the organization.

Also read: Bancolombia will offer loans with low interest rates

“The person we received was in adequate health conditions and was handed over to his family,” the head of the ICRC sub-delegation in Florence, Hugo Fiz Palacios, said in a statement, adding that alleviating the suffering of the victims is a priority for them. people affected by armed conflict and violence.

Likewise, the official recalled the importance of “respecting the life and dignity of people”, including those who do not participate or have ceased to participate in hostilities.”

The Segunda Marquetalia released this person 13 days after having released 2 others in the same department.

At that time, Fiz pointed out that “in the south of the country, multiple humanitarian consequences continue to occur due to armed conflicts and violence that directly impact communities.”

In addition: Petro and Leyva would have been military objectives of the paramilitaries

He also added: “That is why we insist to all parties to the conflict on the importance of respecting international humanitarian law to mitigate these effects and alleviate the suffering that this reality generates.”

So far in 2023, the ICRC has facilitated the release of 33 people who were in the hands of armed groups.