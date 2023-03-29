On July 13, 2022 in Vienna-Ottakring, she pushed a fruit and vegetable knife into the thigh and kidney of a 48-year-old acquaintance. The man suffered life-threatening injuries and would have died without prompt medical attention. “I wanted to teach him a lesson,” said the defendant.

tears of relief

Prosecutors charged the woman with attempted murder. The jury unanimously acquitted the accused. Instead, they found her guilty of aggravated assault. Eight months of the two years were granted unconditionally, the rest was given to the 32-year-old with a three-year probationary period. The woman has already served the eight months with the pre-trial detention, so she was released immediately after the hearing. The 32-year-old accepted the verdict with tears of relief, the prosecutor gave no explanation. The decision is therefore not final.

exploited drug intoxication

As the young woman explained in her interrogation of the accused, the man took advantage of her condition, which was impaired by drug and alcohol consumption, on the evening before the incriminated act. The 48-year-old deals in addictive substances and mobile phones, she wanted to buy a mobile device from him and took intoxicating substances with him on this occasion. She fell asleep from it. “When I woke up, he had his head on my chest and was grinning like that. At that moment I felt that he had raped me,” the accused told the jury. She took his backpack with his valuables and ran away angry and shocked in equal measure.

“Just wanted to hurt him slightly”

On the same day, however, she met the 48-year-old in a demolished house, which is known in the narcotics scene as a drug hub. The man demanded his things back, while the woman said she was “angry with him,” admitting in court: “He took advantage of me. I saw a fruit knife at the table.” With that she “only hurt him slightly” and “wanted to show that he wouldn’t do anything in the future. I wanted to catch him on the buttocks. Not up there (meant: in the kidney area, note). It all happened so quickly. “

“She’s a poor, tormented girl”

“She’s not a murderer. She’s a poor, tormented girl who has been exploited,” defender Rudolf Mayer said with conviction. His client was originally a good student, even the best in her class, but then met a much older man who, at his request, dropped out of sixth grade and got married. In the marriage she was beaten and came into contact with drugs, after the divorce slipped into the drug milieu.

No rape investigation

On the witness stand, the 48-year-old denied having abused the 32-year-old. During the investigation he had spoken of consensual sex, but in court he no longer mentioned intimate contacts at all. When stabbed, the defendant said, “Why are you taking advantage of me?” shouted that he could not explain this statement. The public prosecutor’s office is not investigating the 48-year-old because of the alleged rape. “It could not be determined whether the sexual intercourse was consensual,” the prosecutor said. The woman refused a gynecological examination.

3,480 euros in compensation for pain and suffering

The 48-year-old claimed a total of 3,480 euros for the pain he suffered, which was made up of the severe, moderate and mild periods of pain determined by the coroner. Defender Mayer acknowledged this claim: “She stabbed him.” As a result, the man was awarded the entire amount by the court, which saves him having to pursue his claims in civil courts.

