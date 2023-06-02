Kiev: Anti-aircraft defenses deployed to repel Russian attacks

15
The mayor of Kyiv and the military authorities said in two separate messages on Telegram that anti-aircraft defense systems in the Ukrainian capital Kiev were activated early Friday morning in an attempt to repel Russian attacks.
Russia has launched about 20 separate missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities since the beginning of May.
“There are explosions in the city,” Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a message. The air defenses are working,” he said, adding that a new wave of drones was heading towards the city.
See also Shanghai On March 1, 2022, 1 new local confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia, 1 new local asymptomatic infection, 1 new overseas imported new coronary pneumonia confirmed case, 37 new overseas imported asymptomatic infections, 17 new cases of medical treatment 1 case of asymptomatic infection was observed and 8 cases were cured and discharged from hospital__Shanghai Municipal Health Commission