Kiev: Anti-aircraft defenses deployed to repel Russian attacks

The mayor of Kyiv and the military authorities said in two separate messages on Telegram that anti-aircraft defense systems in the Ukrainian capital Kiev were activated early Friday morning in an attempt to repel Russian attacks.

Russia has launched about 20 separate missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities since the beginning of May.

“There are explosions in the city,” Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a message. The air defenses are working,” he said, adding that a new wave of drones was heading towards the city.

