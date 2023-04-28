Kindu: the national police calls for the conviction of repeat criminals

Radio Okapi.Ph/ Florence Kiza”/>

The urban commander of the national police in Kindu (Maniema), Colonel Bénoit Saïdi called, Thursday, April 27, the judicial authorities of this area to condemn repeat criminals.

This PNC officer made this appeal during the presentation to the press of the military effects seized from Amisi Mutoro, a renowned recidivist criminal.

On this occasion, Colonel Bénoit Saïdi said that this way of judicial operators to release criminals discourages the security services and even the population.

« Mr. Amisi Mutoro is not his first crime. On May 26, 2019 between Muyengo and Kailo, Mutoro had to rob Mr. Tchombia Wisdanga, a merchant from Kailo where Mr. Mutoro had to take away 15 million Congolese francs. We got hold of him and transferred to the High Court of Kindu and then he was released “, he underlined.

This urban commander of the PNC indicated that this thug shot the biker Abeli ​​Salumu, on August 21, 2020, at the university block in the Lwama district.

There, he had also been questioned, arrested, transferred to the auditor’s office and he was even at the central prison but released again.

« This is to tell you that Mr. Mutoro is a criminal and this is why we are going to ask this time that the judicial authorities can be serious because we too are tired. Each time we arrest criminals with supporting evidence and at a certain time they are released. It’s something that hurts us “, concluded Colonel Bénoit Saïdi.