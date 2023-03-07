The editorial staff of capsud.net made the rounds, this Monday, March 06, 2023, in two Kinshasa markets. This, to have a precise idea as to the different prices of basic necessities





This investigation gives us the following results:

A 45 kg bag of MIDEMA flour costs 98,000 Congolese Francs;

That of rice and yellow semolina of 25 kg cost respectively 48,000 and 56,000 Congolese Francs;

A 25 liter container of vegetable oil is sold for 100,000 Congolese Francs.

A box of tomatoes costs 39,500 Congolese Francs;

That of sardines is negotiated 80,500 Congolese Francs;

A tray of eggs costs 12,000 Congolese Francs;

A box of Belle Hollandaise milk of 800g is marketed at 46,000 Congolese Francs.

A box of makayabu is sold at 135,000 Congolese Francs;

A Wilki chicken weight 12 is sold at 9,000 Congolese Francs.

A box of sweet potato leaves commonly called “Matembele” and that of cassava leaves sell for 1,000 and 2,000 Congolese Francs;

That of gazelle leaves commonly called “Fumbwa” also sells for 1,000 Congolese Francs.

A bottle of water and that of juice are sold at 6.00 Congolese francs each;

A bottle of sweet drink is sold at 1,700 Congolese Francs;

As for the beers, the prices vary between 2,500 and 4,0000 Congolese Francs.

Note that these prices only concern the Nafandi and Zigida markets.

Emongo Gerome



