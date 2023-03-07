Home News Kinshasa: increase in the prices of basic necessities – Capsud.net
News

Kinshasa: increase in the prices of basic necessities – Capsud.net

by admin
Kinshasa: increase in the prices of basic necessities – Capsud.net

The editorial staff of capsud.net made the rounds, this Monday, March 06, 2023, in two Kinshasa markets. This, to have a precise idea as to the different prices of basic necessities


This investigation gives us the following results:

  • A 45 kg bag of MIDEMA flour costs 98,000 Congolese Francs;
  • That of rice and yellow semolina of 25 kg cost respectively 48,000 and 56,000 Congolese Francs;
  • A 25 liter container of vegetable oil is sold for 100,000 Congolese Francs.
  • A box of tomatoes costs 39,500 Congolese Francs;
  • That of sardines is negotiated 80,500 Congolese Francs;
  • A tray of eggs costs 12,000 Congolese Francs;
  • A box of Belle Hollandaise milk of 800g is marketed at 46,000 Congolese Francs.
  • A box of makayabu is sold at 135,000 Congolese Francs;
  • A Wilki chicken weight 12 is sold at 9,000 Congolese Francs.
  • A box of sweet potato leaves commonly called “Matembele” and that of cassava leaves sell for 1,000 and 2,000 Congolese Francs;
  • That of gazelle leaves commonly called “Fumbwa” also sells for 1,000 Congolese Francs.
  • A bottle of water and that of juice are sold at 6.00 Congolese francs each;
  • A bottle of sweet drink is sold at 1,700 Congolese Francs;
  • As for the beers, the prices vary between 2,500 and 4,0000 Congolese Francs.

Note that these prices only concern the Nafandi and Zigida markets.

.

Emongo Gerome



See also  Fashion: Met Gala celebrates American Independence

You may also like

Pioneering Woman – breaking latest news

The truth about the alleged courtship of Lina...

Ministry of the Interior: Neumünster continues to be...

Hongqi District of Xinxiang City launched the New...

Exciting…: Gold, silver and rare earths… Here the...

“Kagame thinks he’s allowed everything because Macron has...

Murder of a young man on the right...

Strike in France restricts train services on Tuesday

Load tests to the Pan-American variant

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal County District News...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy