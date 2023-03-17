Home News Knife attack in Jarmen: police officer shoots suspected perpetrator | > – News
Status: 03/17/2023 8:37 p.m

No further details about the case were initially known.

A 32-year-old man was shot dead during a police operation in Jarmen (Vorpommern-Greifswald district). He had previously attacked a police officer with a knife and seriously injured him, police said. A shot was then fired from a service weapon in order to render the 32-year-old German suspect incapable of attack, it said. As a result, the attacker died from his injuries.

Attacker in “psychological exceptional situation”

The operation took place around 5:50 p.m. in downtown Jarmen. As a police spokeswoman said when asked by NDR, the officers had been called to a house. There was a man in an exceptional mental situation. The man attacked a 47-year-old police officer who was there with two colleagues with a knife and seriously injured him. A shot was then fired from the service weapon. The 32-year-old attacker died.

Details on Monday at the earliest

The seriously injured police officer is being treated in a hospital. The Anklam Criminal Police Inspectorate has taken over the investigation, they are in contact with the public prosecutor’s office and witnesses are being questioned, it said. Details of the police operation could be given at the beginning of next week at the earliest.

