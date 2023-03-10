[서울=뉴시스] Group psykers. 23.03.10. (Photo = Provided by KQ Entertainment) [email protected] *Resale and DB prohibited

[서울=뉴시스]Moon Ye-bin, intern reporter =

[서울=뉴시스] Group psykers 1st mini album ‘HOUSE OF TRICKY : Doorbell Ringing’ pack shot. 23.03.10. (Photo = Provided by KQ Entertainment) [email protected] *Resale and DB prohibited

Pre-orders for the debut album of KQ Entertainment‘s rookie group xikers have begun.

On the 10th, Cykers’ agency, KQ Entertainment, announced, “The reservation sale of Cykers’ 1st mini album, ‘HOUSE OF TRICKY: Doorbell Ringing’, started today at 12:00 PM.”

According to the pack shot released together, ‘House of Tricky: Doorbell Ringing’ will be released in two forms, a trickie version and a hiker version, just like the previous teasing promotion.

In particular, each version includes basic items such as a 100-page photo book, random photo cards, postcards, stickers, and posters, as well as moving photos, random wide polaroids, magnetic coupons, and talismans made by members.

Consisting of 10 members, Minjae, Junmin, Sumin, Jinsik, Hyunwoo, Jeonghun, Saeeun, Yoojun, Hunter, and Yechan, Cykers started the countdown to their debut by releasing their current identity film, tricky points, and concept photos.

They plan to realize a worldview that seeks out their potential through the unknown ‘coordinates’ created with the worldview icon ‘TRICKY’.

Meanwhile, Cykers’ first mini-album ‘House of Tricky: Doorbell Ringing’, which has been pre-ordered since the 10th, will be released at 6pm on the 30th.

◎Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected]