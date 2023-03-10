Home News KQ rookie group ‘Psykers’ debut album pre-order starts :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::
[서울=뉴시스]Moon Ye-bin, intern reporter =

Pre-orders for the debut album of KQ Entertainment‘s rookie group xikers have begun.

On the 10th, Cykers’ agency, KQ Entertainment, announced, “The reservation sale of Cykers’ 1st mini album, ‘HOUSE OF TRICKY: Doorbell Ringing’, started today at 12:00 PM.”

According to the pack shot released together, ‘House of Tricky: Doorbell Ringing’ will be released in two forms, a trickie version and a hiker version, just like the previous teasing promotion.

In particular, each version includes basic items such as a 100-page photo book, random photo cards, postcards, stickers, and posters, as well as moving photos, random wide polaroids, magnetic coupons, and talismans made by members.

Consisting of 10 members, Minjae, Junmin, Sumin, Jinsik, Hyunwoo, Jeonghun, Saeeun, Yoojun, Hunter, and Yechan, Cykers started the countdown to their debut by releasing their current identity film, tricky points, and concept photos.

They plan to realize a worldview that seeks out their potential through the unknown ‘coordinates’ created with the worldview icon ‘TRICKY’.

Meanwhile, Cykers’ first mini-album ‘House of Tricky: Doorbell Ringing’, which has been pre-ordered since the 10th, will be released at 6pm on the 30th.

