Famous Ukrainian actress, “The Bachelorette” and winner of “Dancing with the Stars” Ksenia Mishinawho was criticized for vacationing in Egypt, is raising Plato’s son herself.

The actress broke up with the child’s father when she was seven months pregnant. All this time, the ex-husband did not take part in the upbringing of Plato. However, during the full-scale war, he found Mishina’s phone number and asked for a meeting. In an interview with the “ZhVL” project (1+1 Ukraine), Ksenia told about the current relationship between her and her ex-husband.

As it turned out, the husband wanted to resume communication with his 10-year-old son and the actress agreed.

“Who am I to refuse to meet my father? Ksenia said. — The child drew his own conclusions after spending time together. I talked to Platon about everything to avoid injuries. But I do not rule out that not everything will work out now and it may make itself felt in the future. I perceive it as a task that he must solve in his life.”

Ksenia Mishina admitted that the father failed to establish a relationship with his son. It was the last time the actress gave her ex-husband a chance to be present in her life and Plato’s life.

“We were dating, but I waved my pen againKsenia admitted. — Man has not changed. I will say this, I had more open gestalt than my son. I understood that he needed me, not the child. All this has a bad effect on the son, he began to ask: “Why is this so?” In addition, the former’s new family began to lose some rights. I said: no, it’s not about me.”

