Home News Ksenia Mishina spoke about her relationship with Platon’s father
News

Ksenia Mishina spoke about her relationship with Platon’s father

by admin
Ksenia Mishina spoke about her relationship with Platon’s father

Famous Ukrainian actress, “The Bachelorette” and winner of “Dancing with the Stars” Ksenia Mishinawho was criticized for vacationing in Egypt, is raising Plato’s son herself.

The actress broke up with the child’s father when she was seven months pregnant. All this time, the ex-husband did not take part in the upbringing of Plato. However, during the full-scale war, he found Mishina’s phone number and asked for a meeting. In an interview with the “ZhVL” project (1+1 Ukraine), Ksenia told about the current relationship between her and her ex-husband.

As it turned out, the husband wanted to resume communication with his 10-year-old son and the actress agreed.

“Who am I to refuse to meet my father? Ksenia said. — The child drew his own conclusions after spending time together. I talked to Platon about everything to avoid injuries. But I do not rule out that not everything will work out now and it may make itself felt in the future. I perceive it as a task that he must solve in his life.”

Ksenia Mishina admitted that the father failed to establish a relationship with his son. It was the last time the actress gave her ex-husband a chance to be present in her life and Plato’s life.

“We were dating, but I waved my pen againKsenia admitted. — Man has not changed. I will say this, I had more open gestalt than my son. I understood that he needed me, not the child. All this has a bad effect on the son, he began to ask: “Why is this so?” In addition, the former’s new family began to lose some rights. I said: no, it’s not about me.”

Earlier, “FACTS” wrote that Irma Vitovska confessed her fears.

See also  Serie A: Napoli-Milan Champions dress rehearsal - Football

Photo of the “ZhVL” project

36

Read us on the Telegram channel, Facebook and Instagram

You may also like

This was said by the husband of Maribel...

Uribism goes for Fedecafé

Super Mario Bros. – The Movie

Interview with Manuel Alejandro Rangel

Tolima will have a new goalkeeper – El...

Michelin China responds to customers vomiting and diarrhea...

Migrants, 700 arriving on a boat in the...

Emotional meeting of Arif and stork in Kanpur...

Alert for ELN ‘attacks’ in Colombia

Art week on TV, from Botticelli to Steve...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy