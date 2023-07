In 2022 KTM struggled to enter Q2 consistently and therefore had a mountain to climb in the race. Last year in the eight initial appointments the Austrian bike was present in Q2 only on six occasions, compared to 13 out of 16 this 2023. Thanks to the efforts of Binder and Miller, the percentage of KTM in Q2 has increased from 37, 5% to over 80%.

