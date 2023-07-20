Home » Tesla: Musk announces self-driving cars by the end of the year
Tesla: Musk announces self-driving cars by the end of the year

Tesla-Chef Elon Musk.

Nora Tam/South China Morning Post via Getty Images

At the presentation of Tesla’s quarterly figures on Wednesday, Elon Musk announced self-driving cars by the end of the year. Tesla is also in talks to make the autopilot available to another major carmaker. The Chip Dojo from the Nvidia group is decisive for the introduction of autonomous driving at Tesla, reports the “Handelsblatt”.

Tesla boss Elon Musk announced at the presentation of the electric car manufacturer’s quarterly figures on Wednesday that he would bring fully autonomous vehicles to the market. “I think by the end of the year we’ll be better as humans.” Tesla calls its own product for autonomous driving Autopilot, Musk announced that he wants to share it with other companies. “We’re not trying to keep this to ourselves,” Musk said. “We are more than happy to license it to others.”

Musk has announced the fully self-driving car several times in recent years – but so far no action has followed the words. He even admitted that on Wednesday. “I’ve been wrong in the past, maybe I’m wrong this time, too,” he said.

“This is just the beginning”: Open power struggle between IG Metall and Tesla bosses in the factory in Grünheide

Musk gushed Wednesday that Autopilot would increase the vehicle’s value fivefold. According to this, the owner can rent out his Tesla with Autopilot like an Airbnb to third parties while he is not using it himself and earn money with it. This would also increase the value of the vehicle.

The reason for Musk’s confidence that it will work this time is the Dojo chip from Nvidia, which is optimized for evaluating video data. “We have a truly staggering amount of video data to train on,” Musk said. Tesla wants to spend more than half a billion for Dojo chips, reports the “Handelsblatt”.

PK

