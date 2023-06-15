Kuazar presents in Hybrid Power the fusion of sounds with a strong and direct message on the cover

The thrash metal band from Ciudad del Este, Kuazar, presented last Friday, June 9, their new album titled Hybrid Power. Through all digital platforms, fans of the group and lovers of art and homemade music will be able to enjoy eight songs where a renewed sound is heard that explores the classic with the modern, very allusive to the concept of the cover. of the album, the mixture of two different cultures or worlds, represented by the image of two girls, one European and the other indigenous (conjunction or fusion of South American and Latin blood).

For the guitarist and vocalist, Josema González, the debut of the band’s second album represents coming back to life. He recalled that this is the culmination of a very long period, where the pre-production, production, performance and release of the material was raffled off.

“It takes a lot of time, effort, and mixing normal, everyday life with the desire to make art is difficult. So for us, it means a great victory, because we feel that we are back to life”, expressed Josema González, excited and happy.

On the other hand, it meant that the image of the two girls, one with a Bible in her hand and the other with the snake at her side, is the mixture of the two worlds that the South American race creates. The cover art was made by the Paraguayan Sant V Schereiber.

Kuazar, before showing his new material, presented 3 cuts with their respective videos, one of them Machete che Pope, reached the metal audience and not so identified with the musical genre. Needless to say, the video clip is the sung representation and the cover image of Hybrid Power. In it, the force of music, the power of sound plus the image of the girls, personify the fight of the cultures staged in the Catholic temple, which for many neophytes and ignorant of art, was a complete heresy.

Although it is true, the lyrics have to do with the battle of Acosta Ñu, it can also be related to the clash and the mixture of culture, which was also taking place at that time.

González stressed that the band was surprised by the reaction they got with Machete che Pope. “The metal crowd loved it and we also got a very good reaction from people who are not from the metal scene,” he said.

He stressed that each one of them is happy and said that the goal is to reach more people so that they can enjoy metal through their songs.

Finally, Josema announced that Kuazar’s next plans are to play live and close shows throughout South America.

Kuazar is made up of Josema González, guitar and vocals; Ratty Gonzalez, drums; Marcelo Zaracho, bass. The album was executively produced by Josema, artistically by Marcelo Moreira, who also recorded the drums, and also had the participation of Paraguayan producer Adrian Ortiz, for extra recordings and additional productions. “Hybrid Power” was mixed by acclaimed Mix Master Brendan Duffey who, in addition to being nominated, has already won Grammy Awards.

The track list is as follows:

1) Obscure and violent

2) Hybrid power

3) Future Necropolis

4) Silence

5) There for me

6) The sniper

7) Antagonist

8) Machete that pope (Acosta ñu)