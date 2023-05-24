Home » Kwon Hyuk-soo, confession of English anxiety… ‘Explosion’ of envy at the local staff’s fluent Korean :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::
[서울=뉴시스] ‘A Map to Go Again’ Kwon Hyuk-soo (Photo = Provided by Channel S) 2023.05.24 [email protected] *Resale and DB prohibited *Resale and DB prohibited

[서울=뉴시스]Intern reporter Han Yoo-jin = ‘Maybe I’ll Go Again’ Kwon Hyuk-soo confessed that he suffers from English anxiety.

Channel S’ ‘Map to go back’, which airs at 9:20 pm on the 25th, introduces Indian cities such as Leh, Udaipur, Agra, and Varanasi under the theme of ‘Best 5 Charming Cities in India’.

On this day, Kwon Hyuk-soo introduced himself as “the man I want to travel with” and made everyone laugh. He also expressed curiosity and anticipation for India, where he will travel for the first time, saying, “There is no place I haven’t been to, but it is the only place I haven’t been to, India and the Serengeti.”

In the meantime, he confessed that he suffers from travel English. Kwon Hyuk-soo expressed his envy when a local cable car employee became fluent in Korean, saying, “When I travel, I get stressed out because I can’t speak English well.”

In addition, Kwon Hyuk-soo showed a immersive appearance on a trip to India. As ‘Leh’, called the roof of India, ‘Udaipur’, the summer resort of the royal family, and ‘Kochi’, a romantic port city, unfold, you can’t take your eyes off India.

◎Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected]

