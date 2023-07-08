Lääne Elu paper sheet on Saturday, July 8

Ahli’s ancient tombs never tire of surprising

For the second week, archaeologists are investigating the Ahli stone burial ground next to Haapsalu, which was first excavated 37 years ago. According to Heikki Pauts, the archaeologist leading the excavations, the main work of archaeologists this year in Ahli is sifting through piles of soil piled up during the 1986 excavations. And almost a few hundred finds have already been found in the soil piles.

Saueaugu theater farm is preparing for the premiere

Rehearsals of Priit Põldma’s “The Eagle’s Way to the Sky” are taking place at the Saueaugu Theater Farm. It is a story of longing for distance, space and freedom, and the mark that one person’s longing leaves on others. The play concludes the literary trilogy of the Saueaugu Theater Farm.

The world on shingles

In the children’s library, this summer you can see what a Latvian did with old roof chips. Didn’t make a fire, but art instead. Susnirk, Tirilimpsakas, professor Vihvervänts, Töllu Tsips and other characters of Kräabumaa dig the viewer from the flat clouds.

