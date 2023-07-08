Promoting Work Through Learning: Implementing Xi Jinping’s Requirements and Achieving Real Results

Xinhua News Agency commentator highlights the importance of implementing the requirements of “emphasis on practice” and promoting work through learning, as emphasized by General Secretary Xi Jinping during his recent inspection in Jiangsu. The article emphasizes the need to apply Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era in order to transform the subjective and objective world.

To effectively implement the requirement of “emphasizing practice,” it is crucial to grasp the basic viewpoints and scientific system of Xi Jinping Thought and use it to promote development, understand and respond to changes, and resolve various contradictions. This will contribute to economic and social development, party building, and Chinese-style modernization.

The article also highlights the importance of political achievements that benefit the people. Cadres should focus on creating performance and understand that benefiting the people is the greatest political achievement. The article urges adherence to the people-centered development idea, high-quality development, and avoiding greed and reckless behavior. It emphasizes the need to enhance the sense of gain, happiness, and security among the masses.

Additionally, the commentator emphasizes the need to muster the spirit of being an entrepreneur. Party members and cadres should face difficulties head-on and fulfill their responsibilities with a sense of responsibility. They should rectify negative phenomena such as laziness and fear of responsibility and improve responsibility as an incentive and protection mechanism.

The article concludes by emphasizing the importance of paying close attention to implementation. It urges party members and cadres to fully implement the decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee and achieve new results through implementation. The article encourages unifying thinking and actions with General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and striving to create achievements that can stand the test of history and the people.

The commentary is presented by Xinhua News Agency, China‘s official state-run press agency.

