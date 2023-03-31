Motivated by a possible “labor massacre” that could be taking place, after the breaches made by the Attorney General of the Nation to the agreements made with the union organization Asonal Judicial, in the process of appointment of personnel that went through competition.

This was explained by the president of Asonal Judicial Rodrigo José Días Meneces, who stated that at the time of issuing the tender process for this entity, where they published 500 positions for tender, the Prosecutor promised to offer the vacant positions and not touch officials who are close to retiring, with more than 30 years of service, mothers head of household, among others.

The organization requires that the positions that will be filled by the people who passed the contest, be those vacant or provisional positions, where the person occupying it was already prepared and knew in advance that, if they did not pass the exam, someone would fill it. , the activity of the plato will be developing while an official pronouncement is known from the national level.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

