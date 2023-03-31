Home News D1 Lonato / J22: Sara Sport in danger, receives Dyto
D1 Lonato / J22: Sara Sport in danger, receives Dyto

The D1 Lonato resumes its rights this weekend with the 22nd day. In advanced, Sara Sport de Bafilo offers the fervor of Kara to the Dynamic Togolese.

Beaten in the first leg by DYTO, the Sara Sport club is unlikely to be able to take revenge. At least on paper. With its reinforcements in particular in central defense with the arrival of Amen Klu, Sara Sport does not act as favorites in this meeting. His youth in the midfield composed of Martin Agbeméfa and Bokovi René Késsié, does not manage to put genius in the meetings. Facing DYTO, we will have to be very solid defensively and be realistic in attack to hope to win. In 16th and last place in the standings, Sara no longer has room for error if he wants to stay in the elite.

On the side of the red robots, the order lot is simple, win to put pressure on the ASCK. Ranked 3rd, DYTO is eager to get ahead and grab a qualifying place on the continent. To get there, we will have to win this afternoon against Sara Sport who is already back to the wall. Claude Missefan, Idrissou Hadi, Yannick Agbobada, Sanvee Afelete and others, are under an obligation of result for the great pleasure of their president Commander Christian Atèkpè

The kick off of the 22nd day meeting between Sara Sport and DYTO is this Friday at 3:00 p.m. at the Kara municipal stadium.

The schedule for the 22nd day

