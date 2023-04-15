Landy Torres announces historic List 1 victory in Alto Paraná

César “Landy” Torres, candidate for governor of Alto Paraná for the Colorado Party, predicts a resounding victory for List 1 in the tenth department, with broad support from most of the region’s mayors. “On April 30 we will have a historic victory in Alto Paraná by the hand of great friends and mayors of the department,” said Landy, thus expressing his optimism for a broad victory in the end-of-month elections, since They deal with no less than twelve community chiefs, colorados and non-colorados of the department.

From the day he made the decision to leave the Santa Rita mayor to launch himself into this ambitious challenge, “Landy” began to draw up with them this government plan that he has for the people today, and according to his expressions, he will have in the mayors , the legitimately elected authorities that will support his management at the head of the Governorate, from August 15.

“I come from an important municipality in Alto Paraná, and I am going to administer the money of all the Alto Paraná residents, that is why I always involved my former colleagues in the plans we have to develop all the districts, and in coordination with the mayors, we are going to leave historical legacies in each point of the department. With them we are going to carry out a management that will leave historical traces that future generations will remember”, once again maintained the ANR candidate for Governor.

César “Landy” Torres also made reference to the candidates for deputies, senators and departmental councilors, with whom, he said, they are preparing for a great historic victory in Alto Paraná. “United we are invincible, and your vote is your message. On April 30, the future of our department and the entire country is defined, for this reason I ask the citizens to vote for List 1, so that Landy is the governor and Santi Peña is our president, ”he finally affirmed.