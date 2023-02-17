A minor resident in the village of Las Guamas de Paz de Ariporo managed to be transferred to the Montañas del Totumo Health Center where she would have already arrived without vital signs, after ingesting a highly toxic substance.

The 13-year-old adolescent, identified as Damaris Pérez Chaparro, presented serious health problems after ingesting a poison, which caused multiple organ failure that led to her death shortly after.

In view of the case, authorities are inquiring with relatives what could have happened prior to the case, to determine the possible causes of this death.

For her part, the Secretary of Education of Casanare, Elisabeth Ojeda, through the portfolio’s facebook account, said: “Our educational community regrets the death of student Damaris Pérez Chaparro from the San Juan de los Llanos Educational Institution in the municipality of Peace of Ariporo. We extend our condolences to family, friends, teachers, colleagues and acquaintances.

