Cupra Formentor: 3 leasing deals – 3x top conditions for you!

Hybrid vehicles are significantly more environmentally friendly than petrol engines and at the same time more reliable than e-cars because they are not exclusively powered by electric motors. On average, they can save between 15 percent and 25 percent in fuel compared to a conventional petrol engine. They have both an electric and a combustion engine, between which they usually switch automatically and as needed. The following applies: They use the electric motor for short distances, while they are supported by the combustion engine for long distances. This makes them the perfect vehicle for people who need to cover both short and long distances in their car.

Cupra Formentor 1.4 e-Hybrid 150 kW: Hybrid leasing offer

If that sounds like the right type of vehicle for you, we have exciting news for you: At Leasing Lama you can lease the hybrid Cupra Formentor 1.4 e-Hybrid 150 kW for only 329.00 euros per month*. And the best thing about it is: Despite this low rate, the offer is aimed at private customers. This is special because comparable conditions often only apply to traders.

What you should know about the hybrid leasing offer for the Cupra Formentor

As part of the leasing offer, you can lease the Cupra Formentor 1.4 e-Hybrid 150 kW for 48 months for EUR 329.00 per month*. The mileage is 10,000 kilometers per year.

In addition to the monthly leasing rate for the hybrid, you have to plan another payment: There is a one-time fee of 1250.00 euros for the transfer of the vehicle.

Duration : 48 Fun

: 48 Fun mileage : 10,000 kilometers a year

: 10,000 kilometers a year Monthly Rate : 328,00 Euro

: 328,00 Euro extra costs : one-time fee of 1250.00 euros for the transfer of the vehicle

: one-time fee of 1250.00 euros for the transfer of the vehicle special payment : no

: no Leasingfaktor : 0,76

: 0,76 total cost factor: 0,82

Lease the Cupra Formentor e-Hybrid: Is the offer worth it?

Over the four-year term, you pay a total of 16,994.00 euros for the with all additional costs Cupra Formentor 1.4 e-Hybrid 150 kW*. This increases the monthly leasing rate to 354.04 euros.

It can definitely be worth it – especially when you consider that you pay at least 409.00 euros for this vehicle from other providers with identical conditions. This was the result of the price comparison in our leasing calculator, in which we could not find a cheaper offer for the Formentor in this version. In addition, both the leasing and the total cost factor are below one. This usually indicates a good offer. Only when these values ​​are significantly greater than one should you think twice about whether you really want to sign the leasing contract.

What can the Cupra Formentor e-Hybrid do? The hybrid in a quick check

The Cupra Formentor 1.4 e-Hybrid 150kW* is a comfortable SUV that achieves 204 hp and a top speed of 205 km/h. The purely electric range is around 59 kilometers with a charging time of around five hours (may vary). The actual range depends on factors such as personal driving style, route conditions, outside temperature, weather, use of heating and air conditioning, pre-heating and the number of passengers. You can see what else you should know about the Cupra Formentor e-Hybrid in the overview:

list price : 42.920,00 Euro

: 42.920,00 Euro drive : Hybrid

: Hybrid circuit : Automatic

: Automatic Performance : 204 PS

: 204 PS top speed : 205 km/h

: 205 km/h Range : 50 Kilometer

: 50 Kilometer power consumption : combined 12.8 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometers

: combined 12.8 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometers fuel consumption : combined 1.4 liters per 100 kilometers

: combined 1.4 liters per 100 kilometers CO2 emissions : combined 33 grams per kilometer

: combined 33 grams per kilometer Furnishing : Automatic climate control, rain sensor, voice control, touchscreen, parking assistant, drowsiness warning system, emergency brake assistant, lane departure warning system, keyless central locking, on-board computer, multifunction steering wheel, automatic start/stop, adaptive cruise control, tire pressure monitoring system and more

: Automatic climate control, rain sensor, voice control, touchscreen, parking assistant, drowsiness warning system, emergency brake assistant, lane departure warning system, keyless central locking, on-board computer, multifunction steering wheel, automatic start/stop, adaptive cruise control, tire pressure monitoring system and more Color : white

: white delivery time: about ten months

More leasing offers for the Cupra Formentor

The Cupra Formentor is also available as a petrol engine. There are currently exciting leasing offers for the SUV in this version too – some even with loyalty. This is a benefit for interested parties who have a so-called return. Returns can be expiring leasing or financing contracts as well as a Seat or Cupra vehicle purchased in cash.

Cupra Formentor 1.5 TSI 110kW private lease Cupra Formentor 1.5 TSI 110kW – Vario Leasing – lease for 248.30 euros per month at Leasingmarkt* target group: Private leasing; Vario Leasing

Duration: 48 Fun

mileage: 10,000 kilometers a year

delivery time: about neun Monate

extra costs: one-off fee of 991.50 euros for the transfer and registration of the vehicle

Leasingfaktor: 0,67

total cost factor: 0,72

consumption: combined 5.5 liters per 100 kilometers

CO2 emissions: combined 143 grams per kilometer

