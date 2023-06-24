L’Aquila Film Festival, five summer screenings at Maxxi – Abruzzo

Initiative in collaboration with the university of the capital

(ANSA) – L’AQUILA, JUNE 24 – There are five screenings scheduled as part of the MAXXI L’Aquila summer program, scheduled in the courtyard of Palazzo Ardinghelli in collaboration with the L’Aquila Film Festival and the University of Eagle. All appointments are scheduled on Thursdays at 21.



It starts on June 29 with ‘Ferro 3 – The empty house’, by Kim Ki-Duk (South Korea, 2004). Next, on 6 July there will be ‘Visitors’, by Godfrey Reggio (USA, 2013), then Mulholland Drive, by David Lynch (France, USA, 2001), scheduled for Thursday 13.



The last two appointments are scheduled for 20 July with ‘The Four Times’ by Michelangelo Frammartino (Germany – Italy – Switzerland 2010) and 27 July with ‘Dancer in the Dark’ by Lars Von Trier (Denmark-France-Germany 2000).



“At the opening and closing of the exhibition – commented the patron of L’Aquila Film Festival, Federico Vittorini – there will be a comparison with the ‘visible invisible’ installation, underway at Palazzo Ardinghelli. For ‘Visitors’ and ‘Mulholand drive’ the Univaq professors Ornella Calvarese and Mirko Lino will speak respectively”.



At the presentation of the initiative, within the #estatealMAXXIaq billboard, also the rector of the university, Edoardo Alesse.



“The dialogue with the realities of the territory is important for us – said the latter – we collaborate with MAXXI but also with the Academy of Fine Arts and with the Conservatory to broaden the cultural range”. (HANDLE).



