Electronic science – Muhammad Kamashin On Sunday, March 5, 2022, in the city of Larache, the President of the Royal Moroccan University of Cycling, Mohamed Belmahi, chaired the second phase of the regional cycling championship..

This tournament is organized by the Tangier-Tetouan-Al-Hoceima Cycling League, in coordination with the New Generation Cycling Club in Larache, the Kasari Sports Youth for Cycling and the authentic youth for the same game.

The activities of the race, which took place in a closed orbit, were attended by representatives of the local authority, the Moroccan Red Crescent, civil protection, security personnel and auxiliary forces …

The race was attended by a technical committee that worked to provide the appropriate atmosphere for a race with professional specifications.

The Secretary-General of the Royal Moroccan University of Cycling, Hassan Khorsi, said in an exclusive statement to “Al-Alam” that the organization of this race, which falls within the framework of the program of the Royal University of Cycling, continues to expand the base of practice, which is confirmed by the increase in the number of participating teams at the level of the region. He also talked about the initiative Celebrating women on the occasion of their international day, by expanding the practice among girls …

Mostafa Rahmouni, head of the Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima Cycling League, highlighted that the goal of organizing this race is to select the best elements capable of carrying the jersey for the 2023 season, so the best elements are present and participate strongly.

The president of the regional league thanked all the organizational, technical and arbitral frameworks for providing the appropriate conditions for the participation of about 100 contestants from all categories belonging to 14 clubs.

In his turn, the President of the Asilah Association for Bicycles spoke about the importance of organizing such courses, especially since Morocco leads the sport of cycling at the African level, thanks to the efforts of the university office headed by Mr. Mohamed Belmahi, President of the Royal Moroccan University of Cycling…..