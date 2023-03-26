



The president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, has presented briefs for his defense in the framework of a political trial against him requested by the National Assembly (Parliament), which is currently being reviewed by the Constitutional Court.

This was reported this Saturday by the General Secretariat of Communication of the Presidency in a bulletin in which it assures that the “arguments in defense of the stability and democratic institutionality of each of the Ecuadorians” have been presented before said Court.

Last Monday, the Assembly verified the request for impeachment against Lasso based on a suggestion presented by a parliamentary commission that investigated a corruption scandal in public companies, also related to a drug trafficking investigation, which has affected a circle close to the president. .

The presentation of the defense of the Government occurred one day after the Legislature officially presented for its review the request for impeachment to the Constitutional Court.

Lasso, who this Saturday assumed the pro tempore presidency of the Community of Ibero-American States at the Summit of said forum in the Dominican capital, has said he fears that the impeachment trial will become a parliamentary coup against him, organized by the opposition .

In the statement, the Communications Secretariat of the Presidency highlighted the importance of the fact that the head of state has presented arguments to the Constitutional body to defend the democratic stability of the country.

“You cannot create well-being without a rule of law,” said the source after adding that “democracy is defended with more democracy,” because it is “the only tool that allows each Ecuadorian to decide about their future.”

He added that the defense is based “on the constant honest action and the right intention of all the acts of the president” Lasso and that it is “based on dismantling lies created” based on the political trial that the opposition is carrying out.

“The desperate and timeless search for power should not be confused with the democratic exercise, where each one decides -by majority- who is their ruler,” added the Secretariat and said that “it is everyone’s responsibility to defend stability, institutionality and their right to choose.”

The official statement also remarked that for the Executive “it is the responsibility of the magistrates of the Constitutional Court to defend the constitutional rule of law.” EFE