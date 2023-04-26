Home » Lasso takes over Paco Moncayo and Wagner Bravo in their posts
Lasso takes over Paco Moncayo and Wagner Bravo in their posts

President Guillermo Lasso indicated that he will reinforce the security policy in his Government with the incorporation of the general (sp) Wagner Bravo in the Secretary of Public and State Security and with the appointment of general (sp) Paco Moncayoas National Security Adviser who were sworn in a few moments ago at the Carondelet Palace.

The General National Security Adviser,(sp) Paco Moncayo, analyzed the causes of insecurity in the country and stressed that “a policy that involves all State institutions is essential.”

The incorporation of Bravo allows to cover the void left by Diego Ordóñez two weeks ago and the entrance of Moncayo will give the Government a more strategic approach to advance the fight against criminal organizations.

Lasso’s new adhesions

President Guillermo Lasso ensures that “insecurity requires comprehensive solutions. He appreciated the addition of Paco Moncayo y Wagner Bravo indicating that their contributions will be essential for the fight against organized crime and drug trafficking,” he said.

Minutes after the act of possession, the President thanked the two new officials on his social network Twitter for joining the “complex and difficult fight against organized crime.”

«I thank Generals Paco Moncayo and Wagner Bravo for joining this complex and difficult fight against organized crime and its criminal networks. We have to give the country answers and act with the firmness and forcefulness that the law mandates.

For his part, the new Secretary of Security pointed out that this appointment means a great responsibility because the gaze of Ecuadorians has turned to security institutions and the Presidency of the Republic.

Bravo assured in his speech that the fight against organized crime will not be won by criminals. That a heavy hand will be applied against them as a State policy because the general desire of Ecuadorians is a culture of peace and a territory free of corruption.

