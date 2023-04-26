Possessed Cesar Departmental Youth Committee

The Government of Cesar possessed the young people who are part of the Departmental Youth Committee valid 2023 – 2024.

This committee will be represented by 15 councilors: north zone (6), central zone (8), south zone (7), who according to Statutory Law 1622 of 2013 act as autonomous mechanisms for participation, agreement, surveillance and control of the public management, which allow the dialogue of young people with the institutional framework and the positioning of youth issues on the public, political, institutional and governmental agenda.

Since the creation of Decree 023 of February 24, 2022, which regulates the creation, election and operation of the Departmental Youth Council in Cesar, this government has been accompanying the processes to guarantee the operation of this collective body, which has been acting as a valid mechanism for dialogue and coordination before the administration and public entities of the national order.

This committee was appointed by Governor Andrés Meza, who highlighted the importance of its formation: “The youth councilors have a very important job of articulating an agenda with the territorial entities, in such a way that they are included within the important strategic projects and programs to the entire youth population of the department,” said the president.

At the same time, he stressed that the departmental administration has been developing projects that benefit youth, such as the construction of 322 classrooms, the dining rooms of the Popular University of Cesar, financing of FEDECESAR scholarships, construction of sports venues, a new classroom for the headquarters Aguachica of the UPC and construction of the university headquarters in Curumaní, among others.

Gledwin Mogollón Ardila is the representative of the youth of Pueblo Bello and expressed his gratitude for forming this committee. “It is something very gratifying for us to be able to count on these spaces and with the greatest expectations of being able to achieve many efforts for the municipality, not only for Pueblo Bello but for all of Cesar,” he pointed out.

