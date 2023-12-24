In case of emergency, just pull the rope, which is very convenient. In 2023, Hangzhou has installed “Anju Guardian” smart devices for 5,435 elderly households living alone – Hangzhou News Center – Hangzhou Net

Hangzhou Installs “Home Guard” Devices for Elderly Living Alone

Hangzhou has recently installed “Home Guard” smart devices in 5,435 elderly households living alone, providing essential safety measures for the city’s senior residents. This initiative is part of the “Silver Age Care” project, which aims to address the practical matters concerning people’s livelihood in 2023.

The “Home Guard” smart devices consist of a three-piece intelligent monitoring equipment set, including fixed (rope) alarms, infrared sensors, and door magnetic sensors. These devices are designed to provide immediate assistance in case of emergencies, offering a convenient and reliable solution for elderly individuals living alone.

Wang Xuezhen, an 81-year-old resident of Cuiyuan District 1, Xihu District, expressed gratitude for the installation of the intelligent monitoring equipment. “As I get older, my walking becomes unsteady. The sensor is installed here, and I feel more at ease,” she shared. Wang is among the five elderly households in Cuiyuan District 1 who have received the “three-piece suits” as part of the initiative.

The “Home Guard” devices have been instrumental in providing a sense of security for the elderly residents. Wang highlighted the convenience and peace of mind afforded by the fixed (rope) alarm and the infrared sensor, emphasizing their role in ensuring prompt assistance during emergencies.

The “Silver Age Care” project underscores Hangzhou’s commitment to addressing the needs of its aging population. With a focus on home-based elderly care, the initiative leverages digital intelligence and smart technology to create a 24-hour “home care” scene, enabling more elderly individuals to benefit from enhanced safety measures and timely assistance.

In addition to the installation of the “Home Guard” devices, the project also includes the addition of 1,400 beds in special care areas for cognitive impairment. As of now, 1,744 new beds have been added, exceeding the initial target. The installation of the “Home Guard” devices has also surpassed expectations, with 5,435 households receiving the safety monitoring equipment free of charge.

The success of the “Silver Age Care” initiative reflects Hangzhou’s proactive approach to addressing the practical matters concerning elderly care. By combining digital innovation with targeted support, the city is striving to create a more secure and supportive environment for its elderly residents.

The installation of the “Home Guard” devices is just one aspect of Hangzhou’s broader efforts to enhance the quality of life for its aging population. As the city continues to prioritize the needs of its elderly residents, initiatives like “Silver Age Care” are expected to play an increasingly vital role in ensuring the well-being and safety of its senior population.

