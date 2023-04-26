There was the SAT 6.0 AXS, which however was more endurance, there was the Crosshill, the first and only gravel bike from the French brand, and now there is the Lapierre Pulsium Allroad, which is a real gravel bike that can also be ridden on the road, or a road bike that can also be gravel ridden, or even a bikepacking bike that can be enjoyed on day trips. In short, the Lapierre Pulsium Allroad – in 2 models, 5.0 in carbon and 6.0 with SAT (Shock Absorption System) – is a 2-in-1 bike, or even morefor those who don’t want to impose too many limits when they get on the saddle and start pedalling.

Lapierre Pulsium Allroad: strada, gravel, bikepacking

The Lapierre Pulsium Allroad is an evolution, or new version of the endurance model, built starting from the same frame of the road model, but with details that focus on versatility, fun and discovery. If you want to push on the road, you can do it, if you want to do a lot of km with a full load, you can do it, if you want to take that path, you can do it. All with a very interesting quality / price ratio. Especially for this type of bike, especially these days.

Lapierre Pulsum Allroad: 2 trim levels, many points in common

The Lapierre Pulsium Allroad is available in two trim levels: the standard 5.0 version and the 6.0 with SAT (Shock Absorption Technology) system for vibration absorption. Both are built with UD L carbon frame with HR fibers, which prioritize comfort, performance and resistance. As standard, the bikes are offered with 700×32 tiresbut are compatible with tires up to 700×35.

Both mount a Gravel aluminum handlebar with 16 degree flare, flat in the upper part to offer greater comfort on dirt roads. The presence of the Shadow RD+ tensioning system on the rear derailleur optimizes transmission operation even in the most demanding off-road situations.

Il integrated cable routing gives a clean and elegant look while leaving space for bags and other accessories such as lights and cycle computers.

In version 6.0 thepatented Lapierre SAT (Shock Absorption Technology) elastomer provides improved low-frequency vibration reduction to improve comfort over long distances. Lighter than a shock absorber and maintenance-free, it reduces and diffuses the vertical vibrations that cause muscular and nervous fatigue.

Lapierre Pulsium Allroad 5.0

The Pulsium Allroad 5.0 is equipped with Shimano GRX 600 transmission46×30 crankset and 11-34 rear cassette and GRX RX810 derailleur, which guarantee reliability and maximum silence.

The wheels are the WTB ST i23 with wide rims, tubeless compatible, fitted as standard with 32mm WTB Expanse semi-slick tyres.

The official price starts at 2,899 euros.

Lapierre Pulsium SAT Alroad 6.0

The Pulsium SAT Alroad 6.0 is equipped with the SAT (Shock Absorption System) system which guarantees the absorption of vibrations thanks to the presence of an elastomer in the connection area between the rear stay and the horizontal tube.

It is mounted with Shimano GRX RX810 group with 46-30 drivetrain and 11-34 cassette to challenge EVEN the steepest slopes, tubeless compatible DT Swiss E1800 Spline wheels and knobby Schwalbe G-One RS 700×32 tyres.

The official price starts at 3,700 euros

