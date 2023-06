The group “Last Generation” had invited to a get-to-know picnic in the park on Saturday: At the Old Botanical Garden, activists wanted to tell interested people about their political work.

Afterwards there was a demonstration. Among other things, the participants slowly moved along Rümelinstraße, which led to traffic jams. The police escorted the elevator. According to information from the management and situation center (as of 3:10 p.m.), everything remained peaceful.