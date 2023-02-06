Yesterday was the Lantern Festival, and Jincheng was full of festive atmosphere. In the Tianjin Museum, the National Orchestra of Tianjin Song and Dance Theater staged a folk music performance of “Celebrating the Lantern Festival with a Full Moon and Flowers”, which attracted a large number of citizens to experience it on the spot. In addition, the authentic “Snow Scenery and Cold Forest Picture” in “Reappearing the Peak-Special Exhibition of Selected Cultural Relics from the Song and Yuan Dynasties in the Collection” continues to attract tourists from all over the country to watch. At the scene, a variety of activities such as guessing lantern riddles, handmade DIY, and a cultural market interacted with citizens, vividly displaying the cultural meaning of “Lantern Festival”.

During the Lantern Festival, you can listen, watch and play

At 10:30 yesterday, the hall of Tianjin Museum was crowded with people, and the music of “Hundred Birds Facing the Phoenix” sounded on the scene, as if flocks of birds were singing and flying into the museum, instantly igniting the atmosphere of the scene. The performers of the National Orchestra of Tianjin Song and Dance Theater took the steps of the museum as the stage, “Spring Festival Overture”, “Caiyun Chasing the Moon”, “Da Yangge”, “Gong Xi Fa Cai”, “Auspicious Gong and Drums”… beautiful and joyful notes resounded throughout the sky. “Selling Tangyuan” was at the right time and the scene. Some audience members lifted their children above their heads, some carefully recorded with their mobile phones, and some swayed their bodies gently to follow the melody. The atmosphere of the scene was very enthusiastic. At the end of the live performance, the title “Flowers and Full Moon” also presented a beautiful meaning for the Lantern Festival.

During the Lantern Festival, Tianjin Museum launched a number of themed activities. After yesterday’s performance ended, citizens immediately participated in the “Tianbo Cultural and Creative Market”. The “Social Education Handicraft DIY” not only has on-site production, but also participates in guessing lantern riddles. The interactive game of “Mingchi Bid Competition” designed based on the famous painting “Jinming Pond Competition” by Zhang Zeduan of the Northern Song Dynasty in the Tianjin Museum also attracted a large number of audiences. So “come alive”.

“Snow Scenery and Cold Forest Picture” Authentic Works Attract Tourists from All Over the Country

In the latest issue of “Museum Top Ten Hot Searched Exhibition Promotion” released by Zhongbo Hot Search List at the beginning of this month, Tianjin Museum’s “Reappearance of the Peak – Special Exhibition of Cultural Relics from the Song and Yuan Dynasties” in the Tianjin Museum was on the list, becoming the top museum in January this year. In February, it was one of the top ten museum exhibitions that received high-frequency searches and high attention from netizens across the country. As a highlight of this exhibition, Fan Kuan, a famous calligrapher and painter of the Song Dynasty, is on display again after five years. As the only Fan Kuan’s work existing in mainland China, it has received strong attention from the audience. A total of 57,000 tourists were received during the 7-day Spring Festival holiday.

Yesterday, at the scene of “Reappearing the Peak – Special Exhibition of Cultural Relics from the Song and Yuan Dynasties Collection”, a large number of visitors gathered in front of the “Snow Scenery and Cold Forest Picture” to see the authenticity. It is understood that in addition to visitors from this city, there are also tourists from Beijing, Hebei and other places. “I saw the words ‘Chen Fan Kuanzhi’ on a tree in the authentic painting!” “You have to look at it from a distance to feel the momentum of this painting.” Many people who came here after finishing their homework The audience, while discussing and appreciating with great interest.

It is understood that this exhibition selects more than 100 pieces of various cultural relics such as porcelain, jade, bronze, calligraphy and painting, seals, and study rooms from the Song and Yuan Dynasties. exhibition. In addition to “Snow Scenery and Cold Forest”, Zhang Zeduan’s “Jinming Pond Contest” is also a convincing masterpiece of calligraphy and painting in the Song Dynasty. It depicts Jinming Pond with a surrounding area of ​​about nine miles and thirty steps and the water on the shore on a silk version less than one foot square. The scenery and characters are all vividly drawn.

For reasons of cultural relics protection, the original “Snow Scenery and Cold Forest” will be on display until February 26. At the same time, in order to provide the audience with a better viewing experience and understand the fine cultural relics in the exhibition, two public welfare lectures are provided every day from Tuesday to Friday, and four public welfare lectures are provided every day during holidays.

Xinbao reporter Wang Yifei

Photographed by Xinbao reporter Yao Wensheng