On April 7, netizens took pictures of the CCP aircraft carrier Shandong cruising alone in the waters east of Taiwan. It is reported that the USS Nimitz also came to the same waters. The distance between the two aircraft carriers is only 200 nautical miles, which can be described as a “confrontation.”

According to the Voice of America report, on April 5, when the President of the Republic of China Tsai Ing-wen met with the Speaker of the US House of Representatives McCarthy at the Reagan Library in the suburbs of Los Angeles, the Chinese Navy aircraft carrier Shandong fleet crossed the Bashi Channel between the Philippines and Taiwan and entered In the southeast waters of Taiwan, “navigation training” in the Western Pacific was launched.

At the same time, the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier (USS Nimitz) also came to the waters east of Taiwan to guard.

According to Taiwan media reports, the Shandong ship is currently about 200 nautical miles east of Eluanbi in southern Taiwan, while the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier is about 400 nautical miles east of Taiwan. The distance between the two is only more than 200 nautical miles. According to reports, the Shandong ship was accompanied by only one 054A frigate and one 901 supply ship.

The Minister of National Defense of the Republic of China Qiu Guo stated that it is not ruled out that the location of the Shandong ship is in preparation for military exercises, but the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier is also in the east of Taiwan, about 400 miles away from Taiwan. He said, “It cannot be said that the USS Nimitz came here for the Shandong ship, but it is related to this situation.”

The video posted by netizens shows that on April 7, in the waters east of Taiwan, the CCP aircraft carrier CV-17 Shandong was cruising alone on the sea surface, and there seemed to be only one carrier-based fighter on the deck.

(Please click the picture below to watch the video)

Mainland netizens marked the positions of the aircraft carriers of the two countries in the waters east of Taiwan on the map:

According to the CCP’s official media reports, China‘s first domestically-made aircraft carrier “Shandong Ship” formed an aircraft carrier formation. On the 5th, it crossed the Bashi Channel and passed through the waters southeast of Taiwan to start its first training in the Western Pacific.

According to reports from the CCP’s official media, from April 8 to 10, the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese Communist Army organized a combat readiness patrol around Taiwan and a “Joint Sword” exercise in the Taiwan Strait, the northern and southern parts of Taiwan, and the airspace to the east of Taiwan as planned. .

However, the scale of the CCP’s military exercise this time is much smaller than that of the US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan last time. Little Pink expressed her disappointment.

Editor in charge: Lin Li

