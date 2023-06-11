the hidden danger in poisoned cider

The danger of “killer” cider: a health alert in Russia

The incident linked to the consumption of an adulterated cider, renamed by the British tabloids as “killer cider”, caused a serious poisoning which led to the death of thirty people and the hospitalization of another 66 in hospital. The contaminated drink, laced with methanol, has raised the alarm of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, which fears its large-scale spread in the country. This article will explore the details of the accident, the consequences for the manufacturer and the public health implications.

Figure 1 – The alarm from the Russian Ministry of Health: the poisoned cider “Mister Sidr” is widespread in Russia: what is there to know?

The Discovery of Poisoned Cider

The news of the incident was released by the Russian Ministry of Health, which raised an alarm regarding the consumption of a cider adulterated with methanol. The drink in question, marketed under the name of “Mister Sidr”, could be widespread throughout Russia. The cider company, owned by Anar Afat Ogly Guseinov, has been in the spotlight of the authorities.

The victims and their conditions

The incident had tragic consequences, with the deaths of thirty people who consumed the contaminated cider. Among the victims are five minors and a pregnant woman. In addition, 66 people were hospitalized, of which 29 are in very serious condition due to poisoning.

The lawsuit and the consequences for the manufacturer

The owner of the company producing the poisoned cider, Anar Afat Ogly Guseinov, has been arrested and faces a maximum sentence of ten years’ imprisonment if found guilty. The incident highlighted the seriousness of the problem linked to illegal practices in the food and beverage sector, underlining the need to strengthen controls and regulations on the matter.

Public health implications

The adulterated cider incident highlights the importance of ensuring food and beverage safety to protect public health. The consumption of alcoholic beverages containing toxic substances represents a serious risk for the population, as it can cause serious damage to the body and even death. It is essential that the competent authorities step up checks and prevention measures to prevent such incidents from happening again in the future.

Conclusions on poisoned cider in Russia

The incident related to the adulterated “Mister Sidr” cider in Russia has caused many victims and highlighted the need to strengthen controls and regulations in the alcoholic beverages sector. Food safety and public health protection must be top priorities to prevent such incidents.

Society and relevant authorities must work together to ensure that food and beverage products on the market are safe for human consumption. Only through effective prevention and surveillance measures will it be possible to avoid similar tragedies and protect the health and well-being of the population.

