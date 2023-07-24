Home » Last generation: members wanted to get explosives – discussed murder fantasies
News

Last generation: members wanted to get explosives – discussed murder fantasies

by admin
Last generation: members wanted to get explosives – discussed murder fantasies

During the protests surrounding the eviction of Lützerath, sentiment within the last generation escalated. In the officially moderated chat group “Exchange: LG goes Lützi”, to which Apollo News has access, murder fantasies and plans for serious crimes are expressed. The activist, who calls herself Zoola, writes about NRW Interior Minister Reul and RWE: “I can too for days

The contribution Last generation: members wanted to get explosives – discussed murder fantasies appeared first Tichy’s insight.

A contribution by Max Mannhart.

See also  George Soros' war in Ukraine

You may also like

Harvard study reveals that these drinks are as...

The participants who have been eliminated from MasterChef...

Transforming a Remote Village: How a Stone Turned...

Pop star Melissa Naschenweng: concert premiere in Aspach

PP wins the elections in Spain 1

Republican Congressman Tony Gonzales Condemns Inhumane Treatment at...

Moventum AM: China: the lame locomotive

Heaviest rain forecast for four more days in...

Motorcycle taxi driver was shot in La Loma:...

Transforming an Old Village: The Butterfly Effect of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy