around 200 free celebration sites planned throughout France

“Open the Games wide, to everyone. » This is the mantra of all the stakeholders in the organization of Paris 2024. For four months, from the start of the Olympic torch relay on May 8, 2024 until the end of the Paralympic Games on September 8, 2024, around 200 places labeled “Clubs 2024”, located throughout France – subject to prefectural authorizations – could welcome millions of visitors.

Free and open to all, they “will allow all sports fans to follow the competitions in the atmosphere and fervor of the Games”rejoices Delphine Moulin, director of the celebrations of Paris 2024.

Epicenter of the Games, the Ile-de-France region will bring together about twenty of these places of celebration. They will be installed partly along the Saint-Denis canal, “symbol of the transformation of the territory”, in the words of Mathieu Hanotin, mayor of Saint-Denis (Seine-Saint-Denis). Art, culture, eco-responsibility and sport will be in the spotlight.

The Georges-Valbon park, classified Natura 2000 and located in La Courneuve (Seine-Saint-Denis), will thus consist of several spaces allowing visitors to watch the Games live on a giant screen. Accessible free of charge for seventeen days from July 25, 2024 from 2 p.m., this site will allow its visitors to practice Olympic sports (canoeing, sailing, climbing, 3×3 basketball, etc.) and to attend evening concerts.

Common theme of the celebrations, the Seine and its canals “will allow hundreds of thousands of spectators to share in the jubilation of the Games”explains Pierre Rabadan, Deputy Mayor of Paris in charge of sport, the Olympic and Paralympic Games and the Seine.

Forecourt of the Hôtel de Ville, Académie du climat, Quartier Jeune and all the Parisian arrondissements – except the 7th, which will bring together numerous competition sites between Invalides, Trocadéro and the temporary stadium under the Eiffel Tower – will offer sports and cultural events, with catering and event broadcasting areas.

“The objective is to bring the atmosphere of the Games to those who have not managed to obtain ticketssummarizes Mr. Rabadan. On the security side, a gauge will be fixed, with checks and searches at the entrance. »

The free access of the Club France de Paris still under consideration

Located in Parc de La Villette, in Paris, Club France should be one of the most popular places. The latter will open two days later, on July 27, 2024, the day after the opening ceremony, to avoid mobilizing additional law enforcement.

For twenty-eight days (interruption from August 11 to 29), from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., the 700,000 spectators who are expected will be able to follow the exploits of the French athletes with nearly three hundred hours of broadcast of the events.

Above all, in addition to the sporting and cultural activities provided in the pavilions built by architecture school students in the Grande Halle de La Villette, nearly 900 athletes are expected to come and interact with fans, sponsors and the media.

“Club France will welcome the medalists of the dayreveals Didier Fusillier, president of the public establishment of the park and the Grande Halle de La Villette. There will be a nursery for the children of athletes and, each evening, the French athletes will be celebrated with the fans on almost 55 hectares. » Although free during the day, access to Club France, which will also host foreign committees (Brazil, Slovenia, Canada and the Czech Republic), could, on the other hand, be paid for in the evening.

Spirit “guinguette”

The Champions Park, planned on the Trocadéro esplanade, opposite the Eiffel Tower, will be the other essential place to celebrate the athletes. From July 29 to August 10 (closed from August 2 to 4 due to the concomitance of sporting events), from 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., up to 15,000 people (daily capacity) will be able to commune with medalists.

“We expect 150,000 visitors and 1,000 athletes over the duration of the Gamesspecifies the double Olympic fencing champion Brice Guyart, in charge of mobilizing athletes for Paris 2024. For the first time in history, athletes will parade with their loved ones in a majestic place, free and accessible to all without reservation. » A way to best feel the popular emotion and the scope of the event. “Better than the podium, the celebration with the fans allows us to understand the feat we have just achieved. »

To make the festival accessible to as many people as possible, large celebration sites will be spread throughout France. There will be at least one in each city hosting the football events (Bordeaux, Lyon, Nantes, Nice, Paris, Saint-Etienne), as well as in Marseille, Lille and Tahiti.

Whether on a beach, in a village square or in a shopping street, these clubs, financed by the cities, will receive “celebration kits” (decorations, pennants, etc.) from the partners of the 2024 Games.

“The ambition is to be able to dress up your Club with flexible programs, adaptable to their size and the image of the territory”, summarizes Delphine Moulin. On site, visitors will be able to attend initiation programs and sports demonstrations in a spirit “guinguette” (food trucks, concerts and shows). To be informed of the places of celebration, an interactive “map of the games” must be put online at the end of April 2024.

