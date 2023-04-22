LDU, is the leader of Group A in the South American Conmebol

CONMEBOL.-

Liga Deportiva Universitaria, beat Magallanes Fútbol Club de Chile 4-0, on the second date of group A of the Conmebol Sudamericana Cup, the goals for the albos were scored by José Angulo (2), Mauricio Martínez and Fernando Piñero (goal against ).

“Dawn” thrashed at Rodrigo Paz Delgado.

Liga Deportiva Universitaria (LDU), defeated Magallanes Fútbol Club de Chile, in the second date of Group A of Conmebol Sudamericana. The Ecuadorian team had a notable superiority over the Chilean cast that could not decipher the approach of “los albos”, proof of this was the possession that exceeded 60% in favor of LDU. The Ecuadorians had the clearest options in the first half of the match, but it was in the 52nd minute of the complementary stage that José “el Tin” Angulo would convert the first. For its part, the Chilean team looked disconcerted, without ideas in attack and with an ineffective defensive approach, prior to LDU’s first goal, the VAR had assisted the central judge, to determine the annulment of two annotations by the university team due to an advanced position. , in the 54th minute, Angulo once again sent the ball into the back of the net, with a powerful mid-distance shot, placed in the corner of the right hand of the Chilean goalkeeper, with this result it seemed that the commitment was sentenced, however the Luis Zubeldía’s technical provision was to continue attacking on the wings; LDU’s third goal came from the feet of Argentine midfielder Mauricio Martínez, who has had few minutes in 2023, the fourth goal came after a cross from Alexander Alvarado; defender Fernando Piñero, from the Chilean team, in his desperation to avoid the LDU attack, deflected the ball into his own goal, scoring a goal against that would sentence the 4-0 win of the University Sports League, currently the Ecuadorian team is the leader from group A with 6 points, the figure of commitment, José Angulo, gave an interview for our medium, “I feel calm with the work we have been doing, we are going to continue along this route to give more joy to the fans,” he said.