LEA OUR CHILDREN – Filming of the second season has begun

Filming has begun in Ferrara for the second season of the series “Lea – Our Sons”, a co-production of Rai Fiction and Banijay Studios Italy, a production company led by CEO Paolo Bassetti and Head of Drama Massimo Del Frate.

“Lea – Our Children” tells the life, work and relationships of the pediatric nurse Lea (Anna Valle), of the colleagues and of the doctors who work in her department, but also the stories of the young patients and their families. If during the first season Lea found her love again, during the second season she has to deal with the difficulties of managing a long-distance relationship. Each episode recounts the hospitalization, diagnosis and treatment of one of Lea’s little patients, while the sentimental stories of the protagonist and her colleagues develop throughout all the episodes of the series.

Subject of series by Anna Mittone and Mauro Casiraghi. Subjects and screenplays by Anna Mittone and Mauro Casiraghi. Fabrizio Costa is the director.

