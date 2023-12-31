Learn about the new passport prices in Colombia for 2024

Through resolution 10452 of December 29, 2023, The Ministry of Foreign Affairs set the new prices for the issuance of the Colombian passport in 2024. The document is mandatory to travel abroad.

The new value of the ordinary document would be 136,000which is added to the stamp tax set at $71,000, to a total price of 207,000 and executive of $244,500as indicated in the resolution.

Currently, the ordinary passport has a value of 121,000 pesos in Bogotá and outside the capital at 185,000 pesos with the respective value of the stamp tax.

For its part, the price of the document abroad will be US$94 and 68 euros for the ordinary document, while the executive document will cost US$167 and 120 euros. These values ​​do not include the stamp tax rate, which is $71,000, which would leave them at $207,000 and $315,000, respectively.

The entity argued that the adjustment was made in accordance with the annual increase in consular procedures authorized by the Administrative Department of the Public Service and the stamp tax established in the Tax Statute. Increases in the cost of this procedure are applied every year.

On the other hand, the apostille of documents had a new value of $36,000 and the document legalization process at $25,000.

