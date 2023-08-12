Home » Learn about the process to validate higher education degrees in Colombia – news
Learn about the process to validate higher education degrees in Colombia

The Colombian Institute for the Evaluation of Education – Icfes has everything ready to carry out the State tests and summoned about 660 thousand students and citizens registered to present the Saber 11 calendar A, Pre Saber and Validation of the Academic Baccalaureate tests, the next Sunday August 13.

These three exams will be carried out in a single day, in two sessions: morning and afternoon, under the pencil and paper modality at the application site. To meet this appointment, 1,547 sites have been arranged in 525 municipalities

Proof
Type of applicants
Number of cited

Saber 11 Students 11th schools calendar A 625,000 Pre Saber 9th and 10th students 28,980 Validation of the Academic Baccalaureate Over 18 years without academic degree 4,000

In the same way, to guarantee that 9,400 people who have some type of disability can take the test in optimal conditions, the Icfes will provide the necessary support and accompaniment mechanisms, as well as 1,400 people deprived of liberty to whom the exam will be applied. at the confinement site.

Another figure that stands out is the foreign population cited for this day, about 9,200 correspond to students and citizens of Venezuelan origin who are completing their studies in Colombia or are high school graduates in the country. This represents a great opportunity for them to access the country’s education system and job offers under equal conditions.

Keep these recommendations in mind

See and download the citation and locate the site of the exam to avoid mishaps. It is recommended to calculate very well the time of the transfer from the house to the place where the test will be presented.

All those mentioned must carry the identity document, be it a citizenship card (physical or digital), identity card, certificate of document in process, valid passport or national driver’s license. Anyone who does not have a valid ID will not be able to take the exam.

For the Venezuelan populationwill be accepted Temporary Protection Permission (PTP) issued by Colombian Migration; Special Stay Permit (PEP) issued by Colombian Migration. Those registered with NES, if at the time of the exam they do not have any of the documents listed above, may identify themselves and enter the application site by presenting a document with a photo, either the IE student card that registered them, the DNI or any other issued by Colombian authority. For the Validantes exam, Venezuelan nationals who do not have a valid identity document may identify themselves with the Venezuelan identity document.

It is necessary to have on hand pencil with lead No.2, cream eraser and pencil sharpener, which may not be exchanged or lent to other examinees.

it isThe use of cell phones or any other electronic device is prohibited during the tests, this may lead to the cancellation of the exam. If you take them, you must leave them in a security bag, to which you will have access only at the end of the exam.

It is important to be attentive at all times to the different instructions given by the heads of the salon.

The Institute invites attendees tofill out the Ethical Commitmentwhich seeks to contribute to the comprehensive training process of future generations, reinforcing the ethical principles of students.

Source: ICFES

