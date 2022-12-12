Listen to the audio version of the article

If the sun shines in the north, the sun still rages in the center bad weather, where wind, first snowfalls and storm surges are the masters. But let’s see in detail.

The Roman coast

The Roman coast again grappling with an intense sea storm. Eyes focused in particular, after the violent storm of 21 and 22 November, on the coast of Fregene, Focene and Ostia, where there had been damage and new erosion. At the moment, the most difficult situation is reported in the “Mare Nostrum” area in Focene, already penalized in recent days by flooding due to rain, and where the water, due to the thrust of the waves, of more than two meters, once again , has penetrated beyond the shoreline and close to the roads.

In southern Fregene, around the restaurant structure of the historic “La Nave” establishment, defenses have been reinforced again and the seaside resorts are waiting for the preliminary construction work to begin for the construction of the 800-metre submerged barrier, the laying of the boulders is scheduled , however, not before mid/late January.

Alert in Campania until 3pm



A weather alert from the Civil Protection of the Campania with an “orange” hydrogeological criticality level due to even intense rains and thunderstorms on Ischia and zones 1 and 3 (Naples, Islands, Vesuvian Area, Piana Campana; Sorrento-Amalfi Coast, Monti di Sarno and Monti Picentini) and Yellow on rest of the region.

The notice, which expired at 11.59 pm on 10 December, was extended until 3 pm today, Sunday 11 December, but with the level of criticality downgrading to “yellow” in all zones except 2 and 4 ( Alto Matese and Volturno, Alta Irpinia and Sannio) which become green. The perturbation will continue to insist on the region with scattered precipitations, even of a reverse or thunderstorm nature.