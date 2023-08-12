Home » Ousmane Dembele: Paris St-Germain sign Barcelona forward for £43.5m
Sports

Ousmane Dembele: Paris St-Germain sign Barcelona forward for £43.5m

by admin
Ousmane Dembele: Paris St-Germain sign Barcelona forward for £43.5m

Ousmane Dembele extended his contract with Barcelona last year until June 2024 when his previous deal expired

Paris St-Germain have signed France forward Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona for £43.5m (50.4m euros).

Dembele, 26, joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund for £135m in 2017 and scored 40 goals in 185 games, winning three La Liga titles.

The 2018 World Cup winner has signed a five-year contract with the Ligue 1 champions.

“I am very happy to join Paris St-Germain and can’t wait to play in my new colours,” said Dembele.

“I hope I can continue to grow here and make all the club’s fans proud.”

Dembele, who also won the Copa del Rey twice, signed a new two-year contract at Barcelona last year.

Barca coach Xavi confirmed earlier this month that Dembele wanted to leave the club.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said Dembele, who had a 50m euros release clause in his contract, would be an “important and committed player” for the French side.

He added: “The passion and determination shown by Ousmane as he has signed for PSG is fantastic and perfectly corresponds to the attitude required of all of our players.”

Dembele played in the World Cup final in December but a thigh injury meant he missed most of the second half of the season as Barca won the title.

He has been capped 37 times by France, scoring four goals, and is PSG’s ninth signing of the summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, France striker Kylian Mbappe and Brazil forward Neymar have been left out of PSG’s squad to face Lorient in their opening Ligue 1 game on Saturday.

See also  Cycling, Giro dell'Appennino in Genoa: Hermans wins

Mbappe, 24, has been in a contract stand-off with the club amid a desire to join Real Madrid and has not trained with the first-team squad.

PSG’s all-time leading goalscorer is refusing to sign a year’s extension to his contract, which ends next summer.

Neymar, 31, who reportedly wants to leave the club, is recovering from a viral infection and is training indoors.

You may also like

Hectic finish at the Women’s WC! The Australian...

China Youth Golf Team League: Exciting Group Matches...

Women’s World Cup 2023: Australia hold nerve to...

Storm after European Cup bankruptcy focused on Klagenfurt

Inter Miami Dominates Leagues Cup with Overwhelming Victory...

Miami, deals with Alondes Williams and Jamal Cain

Yu Zhifei and Kong Qiaoli Win Gold at...

Juventus, will Kostic be sacrificed?

England captain Harry Kane quits Premier League and...

“No to reinstatement”: it is a clash between...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy